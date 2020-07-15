APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Globant were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

