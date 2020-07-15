APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $606,899. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

