APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $879,000 in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE BKE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

