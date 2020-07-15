APG Asset Management N.V. Has $872,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,272,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 982,192 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 729,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 128.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 764,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

INN stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.