APG Asset Management N.V. Has $872,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Capri were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capri by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capri by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Capri by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capri by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

