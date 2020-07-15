Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

