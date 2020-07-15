Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,529,337 shares of company stock valued at $38,239,983. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PING stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 83.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.35.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.