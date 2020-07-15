APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 20,800 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 96,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.11. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

