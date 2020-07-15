APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 20,800 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 96,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.11. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

