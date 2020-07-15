APG Asset Management N.V. Has $909,000 Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

HSII stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

