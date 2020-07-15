APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 67,100 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 263,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOC stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.