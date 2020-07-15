APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,697 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,109,000.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 2.04. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

