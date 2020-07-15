APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

NYSE JWN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

