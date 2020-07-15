APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 10,166 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

