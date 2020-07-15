7,100 Shares in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

