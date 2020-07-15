APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.08 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,611 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 796,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 678,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

