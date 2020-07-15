APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.08 Million in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 208,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

NYSE COTY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

