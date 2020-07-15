APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of CorVel worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth $147,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVL. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $111,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,724,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

