APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Unisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unisys by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 976,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 170,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 111.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

