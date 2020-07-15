APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $58,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

