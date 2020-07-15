APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.15 Million in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 388,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 639.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 172,832 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $591.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

