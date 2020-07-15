Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $421,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

KBWP opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

