Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $421,000 Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

