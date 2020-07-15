Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $423,000 in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period.

RXL opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $134.90.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

