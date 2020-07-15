Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Wix.Com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $299.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.47.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

