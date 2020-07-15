Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 209,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCFT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.44. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

HCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

