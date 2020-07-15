17,546 Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

NUMG stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

