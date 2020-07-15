James Geral Bell Buys 10,000 Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Stock

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director James Geral Bell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$171,101.70.

CVE FCF opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Founders Advantage Capital Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

