Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $433,000 in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 260.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $95,550.00.

Shares of KYN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

