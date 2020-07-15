Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $429,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

