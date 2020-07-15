Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $264.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.00 and its 200 day moving average is $188.18.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

