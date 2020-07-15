19,851 Shares in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSC stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 67,100 Physicians Realty Trust
APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 67,100 Physicians Realty Trust
APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 10,166 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 10,166 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
7,100 Shares in UniFirst Corp Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.
7,100 Shares in UniFirst Corp Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.08 Million in WSFS Financial Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.08 Million in WSFS Financial Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report