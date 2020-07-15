19,851 Shares in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF alerts:

Shares of PSC stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.