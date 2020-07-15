Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,832 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

ADS stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

