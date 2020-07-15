Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

WASH stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.