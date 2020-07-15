Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of BNOV opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.