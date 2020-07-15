Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $52,365.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $49,905.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $46,725.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $135,580.76.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $92,520.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $48,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $48,960.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $50,580.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $99,870.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Slack by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

