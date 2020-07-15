Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 700 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRTX stock opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

