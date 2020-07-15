Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $165,448.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $910,800.00.

YEXT opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.