Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 4,943 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.30 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $417.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.42 and a 200-day moving average of $339.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.41.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

