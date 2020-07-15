Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PAYX stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.