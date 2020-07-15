Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PAYX stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
