Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $592.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,760,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 5.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 30.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 93.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

