David Schellhase Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,896.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00.

On Monday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,003,256.80.

On Monday, May 11th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $153,100.00.

On Friday, May 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70.

On Monday, April 20th, David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Slack by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

