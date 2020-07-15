David Schellhase Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,896.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,003,256.80.
  • On Monday, May 11th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $153,100.00.
  • On Friday, May 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70.
  • On Monday, April 20th, David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Slack by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Slack CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
Slack CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 700 Shares
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 700 Shares
Yext Inc Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares
Yext Inc Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 4,943 Shares
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 4,943 Shares
Paychex, Inc. Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock
Paychex, Inc. Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock
Agenus Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Agenus Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report