Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEN. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,047.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $216,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

