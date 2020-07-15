Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) Insider Sells C$65,373.00 in Stock

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) insider Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 231,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$65,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,728,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,168,259.74.

Palisade Global Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 268,500 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$71,286.75.

CVE:TIG opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Triumph Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

