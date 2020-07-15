Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $99,870.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Slack by 695.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 156,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Slack by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Slack by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WORK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
