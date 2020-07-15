Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach Sells 11,169 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shelly Radue Ibach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Number alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00.

Sleep Number stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.