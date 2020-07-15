Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

TALO stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

