Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Stuart D. Allen Sells 9,780 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $184,744.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,432 shares in the company, valued at $291,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NOVA opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,087 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

