Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,988.50 ($24.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,042.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.64.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

