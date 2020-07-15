Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VCRA stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $682.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

