Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $195.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.71.

SPLK stock opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

